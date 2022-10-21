Murder arrest after man, 60, found dead in east London park
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a 60-year-old man was found dead in an east London park.
Emergency services found the man at Goodmayes Park, in Redbridge, Ilford, at about 11:15 BST on Thursday. He was declared dead at the scene.
Police said a man has been arrested on suspicion of his murder and has been taken into custody.
A cordon is in place and detectives have appealed for anyone with information to contact the force.