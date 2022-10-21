Hammersmith and Fulham Council cancels fireworks display
Hammersmith and Fulham Council has cancelled its annual firework display this year, with residents encouraged to celebrate at home instead.
A statement on the council's website does not give a reason for the change, but says no events will be held in Ravenscourt Park or Bishops Park.
An "environmentally friendly" laser light show is to take place in 2023, which the council said would be "less disruptive to neighbours".
Several councils have cancelled events.
Hammersmith and Fulham Council was asked whether its fireworks had been axed to save money or help the environment, but declined to explain, the Local Democracy Reporting Service reports.
Glow sticks and baking
The council has encouraged those planning to celebrate to adopt London Fire Brigade's recommendations, including "making your own Guy Fawkes and bonfire crafts, decorating the home, purchasing glow sticks for children and baking bonfire goodies".
The statement added anyone planning to use fireworks should do so "safely and courteously to your neighbours".
It is the latest London council to make the decision after Hackney Council announced in July that it would not be having a fireworks display in Clissold Park this year "as our finances continue to be hit by rising inflation and cost pressures".
Southwark Council also called off its annual display in Southwark Park, adding that there were no plans for its return as the "cost of living crisis, coupled with the fallout from Covid-19 means we have a duty to protect essential services".
But many events are still set to go ahead across the capital, including at Wimbledon Park, Morden Park and Battersea Park.
It will be the third year Hammersmith and Fulham Council has not held a bonfire night event, as planned fireworks displays in 2020 and 2021 were cancelled due to the pandemic.
A meeting of the council's safety advisory group following the borough's most recent display in 2019 noted there was "a significant increase in drop-outs" with "half the number of people who were due to come" actually attending, leading to more than £6,000 having to be refunded in ticket-money.
The group also discussed how the park and an event stage were damaged that year, caused by site drainage issues and high winds.
