London Poppy Day appeal cancelled due to RMT rail strikes
The Royal British Legion has called off its £1m poppy appeal event due to planned rail strikes on 3 November.
London Poppy Day aims to raise £1m in a day and up to 2,000 personnel, veterans and volunteers were planning to fundraise across the capital.
The charity said it was looking at ways to "lessen the impact" from losses caused by the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) strikes.
The RMT's Mick Lynch apologised, adding the government should reimburse losses.
The event has been running since 2006 and usually takes place on the first Thursday in November.
Fundraisers were due to take place on 3 November at more than 70 Tube and train stations across London, as well as in offices and on the streets with performances from 10 military bands to be held at various locations.
The event would have coincided with planned strikes by railway workers from 14 train operators next month in a long-running dispute over pay, jobs and conditions.
RMT members on Network Rail, London Underground and London Overground are due to walk out on 3 and 5 November.
The Royal British Legion's poppy appeal director Simon O'Leary said: "London Poppy Day is one of the most important days in our annual remembrance calendar.
"It is a huge logistical operation across the capital taking significant planning and resource, which we are now unfortunately in the process of cancelling and informing our volunteers to stand down."
Mr O'Leary added the charity had been grateful to the RMT for rescheduling strikes in 2016 when they clashed with the fundraiser, "however, they have confirmed the strike will be going ahead on 3 November this year".
"We are urgently considering alternative arrangements to lessen the impact from the loss of funds on our vital work with the armed forces community, and we will update you as our plans progress," he said.
Writing to the Royal British Legion, Mick Lynch said the union "obviously regrets and apologises for the disruption caused by strike action", which he described as "an absolute last resort".
He said those on strike are losing pay, but "the train companies do not lose any revenue from the action as they are being indemnified by the government".
"As it is also the government who is using taxpayers' money to prolong the dispute, I would also suggest you approach the government to reimburse the Royal British Legion for any losses incurred," he added.
