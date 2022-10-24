Bond Street station finally opens on Elizabeth Line
The Bond Street station on the Elizabeth Line has opened, five months after the line went into service.
The new step-free station would "relieve congestion at Oxford Circus and make the area more accessible", Transport for London (TfL) said.
It can accommodate about 140,000 people a day, with entrances at Hanover Square and Davies Street.
The Elizabeth line became operational in May but trains did not stop at Bond Street due to building work delays.
Train services will run every five minutes to begin with and although there will be no service on Sunday 30 October, from Sunday 6 November trains will run every three to four minutes, seven days a week.
Passengers heading for the West End from Heathrow, Reading and Shenfield will be able to get a direct train to Bond Street without having to change at Paddington or Liverpool Street.
Andy Byford, London's transport commissioner, said it will be the "jewel in the crown of the West End's transport provision".
He added: "It is truly spectacular and will provide a highly significant new link to one of the busiest shopping districts in the UK, enabling even further connectivity to jobs and leisure for people across London and the South East."
The station has two ticket halls and elevators to allow step-free access.
Its Hanover Square entrance leads into Medici Courtyard which will become the first public courtyard to open in Mayfair for more than a century, TfL said.
The line - which was named in Queen Elizabeth II's honour - was visited by the late sovereign in 2016 and again in May where she unveiled a plaque to mark its opening.
