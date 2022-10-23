Lady Leshurr charged with assault over Leyton fight
Rapper Lady Leshurr has been charged with two counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm.
The Metropolitan Police said officers were called to reports of a fight on Knotts Green Road in Leyton, east London, at about 05:10 BST on Saturday.
Two women, both aged 27, were taken to hospital and have since been discharged, the force said.
The Birmingham-born artist, real name Melesha O'Garro, aged 34, is due at Thames Magistrates' Court on Monday.
Another woman was also charged with one count of assault occasioning actual bodily harm and was due at the same court on Monday.
Lady Leshurr has performed at Glastonbury, the Proms and branched out into other areas, reaching the semi-finals of Dancing On Ice and winning Channel 4's The Celebrity Circle last year.
