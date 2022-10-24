Tower Hamlets: Man found strangled named
- Published
A man who was found dead in Tower Hamlets last week has been named by police as Darren Ammon.
The 47-year-old, from Bethnal Green, was discovered at about midnight on Wednesday 19 October in Kirton Gardens.
A post mortem examination was carried out on Friday and gave a cause of death as compression to the neck.
On Saturday, a 25-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder. Police have appealed for more information.
The suspect remains in custody and Mr Ammon's next of kin have been informed, the Met Police said.
Detective Chief Inspector Neil John said officers are "keen to build up a more detailed picture of Darren's life, his friends and acquaintances and in particular, his movements in the days leading up to the discovery of his body".
"I would appeal to anyone with information - no matter how insignificant they think it may be - to come forward."
Follow BBC London on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to hellobbclondon@bbc.co.uk