Pedicab 'dangers' campaign and patrols to begin in London
A central London council is launching a campaign warning people of the "dangers" of pedicabs.
The rickshaws have become popular in recent years, but the new campaign says they are "unlicensed and unsafe".
Since November 2021, £17,375 in fines were given out to pedicab drivers for excessive fare charges and noise.
Monthly patrols by Westminster City Council and police will also be introduced on Oxford Street and around Covent Garden, Soho and the West End.
The The London Pedicab Operators Association has been approached for comment. It has previously said licensing is overdue.
'Use black cabs'
People will be given leaflets warning them about excessive fares, which are sometimes as much as £500, along with the lack of safety measures and drivers who can ignore the highway code.
The posters will also encourage people to use licensed black cabs, buses and the tube instead of pedicabs, the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS) says.
Westminster City Council says it has struggled to stop pedicab drivers from charging huge fees and driving dangerously because the vehicles are not regulated.
Pedicab laws have not been updated since 1869, so the rickshaws are treated legally as stage carriages.
The council says it is working with the Department for Transport (DfT) and Transport for London (TfL) to develop new rules for pedicabs.
'Limited powers'
Westminster City Council deputy leader Aicha Less said: "I am proud of our continued partnerships with the Metropolitan Police and local businesses in tackling nuisance pedicabs, we have worked incredibly hard to tackle the issue despite having limited powers.
"We want to encourage residents and visitors to use licensed forms of transport in order to travel safely around Westminster. This informational campaign will now reach a wider audience warning people about the excessive fares and dangers of using unlicensed rickshaws."
Met Police Ch Insp Simon Crew said: "Nuisance caused by pedicabs has a significant detrimental impact to the local businesses and residents in the West End. We are committed to tackling this issue and will continue to work closely in partnership with the council and local businesses."
