London's e-scooter hire trial extended until 2023
London's electric scooter hire trial has been extended for at least another year.
There have been 1.7 million e-scooter trips made since Transport for London (TfL) began the scheme in June 2021.
Only e-scooters hired through the scheme, which are limited to 12.5mph, are legally allowed on London's roads.
The government is expected to include e-scooters as a vehicle category in new legislation after it announced UK trials can continue until 2024.
The current trial, involving e-scooter operators Tier, Lime and Dot, will continue until September 2023 following the updated guidance from the Department for Transport (DfT).
TfL announced it was seeking to procure new operators to take part in the trial beyond 2023, while the scheme could be made permanent after May 2024 when the national trial period comes to an end.
The government indicated it could legalise e-scooters through new transport legislation in future, the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS) said.
London's walking and cycling commissioner, Will Norman, said e-scooters could "play a useful role" in London's transport network by "offering alternatives to car use".
He said: "Through the trial, we are also helping to inform future government legislation on these vehicles to ensure they are safe for all riders and other road users."
Seized by police
He added the scheme had been "proven to be popular" and the next phase would look at safety requirements, operating standards and testing out newer technology.
Use of privately-owned e-scooters on public roads is illegal, with more than 3,600 privately-owned e-scooters being seized by police in the capital last year.
The Met Police recorded 510 casualties in the capital during 2021, more than double the number in 2020.
New legislation from the government is also expected to introduce speed caps on all e-scooters and restrictions on modifications.