Ilford triple shooting: Two men shot dead named by police
- Published
Two men who were shot dead in what police described as "an unspeakable act of extreme violence" have been named.
Saydi Abu Sheikh, 23, and Zakariya Jeilani Mohamed, 32, were killed in Henley Road, Ilford, just after midnight on Tuesday morning.
A third man, who was also shot at the scene, remains in hospital in a life-threatening condition.
Appealing for information, the Met Police said the perpetrators should not be "protected by a wall of silence".
Armed police were called to reports of a fight and shots being fired in the area at 00:16 BST.
One local resident said he called 999 during the "commotion", and described seeing multiple men wearing balaclavas.
The Met said officers were "working around the clock to find those responsible", but no arrests had been made.
Detectives added that a car linked to the shooting had been recovered nearby in Ronnie Lane.
Det Ch Insp Chris Wood said: "This was an unspeakable act of extreme violence that has devastated two families and sent shock waves throughout the community.
"The suspects responsible for this horrific act are violent criminals and it is important that they are not protected by a wall of silence," he added.
Follow BBC London on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to hellobbclondon@bbc.co.uk