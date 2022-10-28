Headless body murderer sentenced to life in jail
A woman who murdered and decapitated her friend before putting her in a suitcase and dumping the body will spend life in jail.
Jemma Mitchell was told she will serve at least 34 years in prison for killing 67-year-old Mee Kuen Chong at her London home in June last year.
Aggravating factors included that the killing was carried out for gain, and the disrespect with which she treated Ms Chong's body, the judge said.
