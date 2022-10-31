Woman dead and another injured in Dagenham double stabbing
One woman has been killed and another injured in a stabbing in east London.
The pair were attacked at a house in Auriel Avenue, Dagenham, on Sunday evening in what police called "a truly shocking incident".
A woman in her 60s died at the scene and another, in her 30s, was taken to hospital, where her condition is not life-threatening.
A man, 28, who police believe was known to the women, was arrested on suspicion of murder and grievous bodily harm.
The women's families have been told.
A Met Police statement said: "This is a truly shocking incident that has left one woman dead and a second with serious injuries, and will understandably cause concern within the local community.
"A man has been arrested and remains in custody, and it appears this was an isolated incident confined to a single address."
