London Comic Con: Cosplayers bring colour to ExCeL centre

A woman dressed as Spider Man takes a selfie of herself and a man dressed as Loki in front of crowdsReuters
More than 100,000 fans attend London Comic Con events each year

Cosplayers came out in force for the start of London Comic Con, which has kicked off at London's ExCeL.

The convention runs twice a year and attracts thousands of fans of Marvel and DC comics, Anime, sci-fi and more.

As well as cosplay competitions there are talks, autograph sessions, a gaming hub and family activities.

Guests include Tom Sturridge from Netflix's The Sandman, Michael Sheen from Amazon Prime's Good Omens, and stars from Doctor Who and Smallville.

Visitors to the event will also be able to catch a glimpse of the Doctor Who 60th anniversary costumes worn by David Tennant and Catherine Tate, ahead of the new series which will stream internationally on Disney+ as part of a collaboration with the BBC.

This weekend's convention, organised by the The Movie Comic Media (MCM) Expo Group, runs from 28-30 October at the venue in Newham. It is one of the biggest UK comic cons, attracting more than 100,000 visitors each year.

Isabel Infantes/Getty Images
Anime fans brought their "A-game" to create detailed cosplay for the convention
Isabel Infantes/Getty Images
Some people tried their hand at being a villain for the day
PA Media
Feathers were a focal point for this Star Wars fan's costume
Isabel Infantes/Getty Images
Many attendees cosplayed as their favourite Marvel characters
PA Media
Among the Stranger Things at the convention was this deadly Demogorgon
Reuters
The line-up promised to cater to everyone, whether they were an Alien nemesis or a Wonder Woman
PA Media
Meanwhile there were some people who took heavy inspiration from real-life events

