Jermaine Jenas given driving ban for using phone behind wheel
- Published
One Show host Jermaine Jenas has been banned from driving for six months after he was caught using his mobile phone behind the wheel.
The former Tottenham and England midfielder was driving a Range Rover in Stanmore, north London, at the time of the offence on 14 October 2021.
The 39-year old football pundit was also caught driving 65mph in a 50mph zone on the M25 on 4 March this year.
He admitted both offences at Willesden Magistrates' Court earlier this month.
Jenas, of Arkley in north London, was handed a six-month driving ban, given six penalty points, and fined £660 for using his mobile phone while driving.
He was fined another £1,410, handed three penalty points and ordered to pay £231 in other costs for speeding.
The former footballer played for clubs including Newcastle, Aston Villa and Nottingham Forest during his career. He also made 21 appearances for the England national team.
