Brent stabbing: Murder inquiry after 21-year-old man dies
- Published
Related Topics
A murder inquiry has been launched after a 21-year-old man was stabbed to death in Brent.
Police were called to Harrow Road in Wembley at around 01:50 GMT on Sunday after receiving reports of a stabbing.
The man was treated by London Ambulance Service paramedics but died a short time later, Met Police said.
The force has since arrested two men, who were at the scene, on suspicion of murder. The man's next of kin have been informed, police said.
A crime scene has been put in place and the Met's Specialist Crime Command are leading the investigation.
Follow BBC London on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to hellobbclondon@bbc.co.uk