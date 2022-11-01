Yolanda Saldana Feliz: Body of man sought by murder detectives found
- Published
The body of a man wanted by police in connection with the fatal stabbing of a woman in east London has been found.
A murder investigation was launched after Yolanda Saldana Feliz, 53, was killed at a property in Windmill Lane, Stratford, on 23 October.
The Met had been urgently trying to speak to Miguel Angel Alvarez Florentino over her death.
A body believed to be the 38-year-old's was found in a river in Newham on Friday evening, the force said.
It was discovered by detectives who had been carrying out inquiries near Blaker Road.
While formal identification is yet to take place, the Met says it is confident it is Mr Florentino.
His death is being treated as unexpected but is not believed to be suspicious. His next of kin have been informed.
A post-mortem examination confirmed Ms Feliz died from stab wounds.
A 30-year-old woman, who was also found with stab wounds at the property, remains in hospital.
She suffered serious, but not life threatening, injuries.
