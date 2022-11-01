Stamford Hill: Injured 14-year-old remains in critical condition
A 14-year-old girl remains in a critical condition in hospital after a bus crash in north-east London.
She and a second girl of the same age were walking when a route 76 bus knocked into a traffic light pole at the junction of Amhurst Park and Stamford Hill on Monday evening.
The pole then fell on to the girls, the Metropolitan Police said.
Both were taken to hospital, where one was described as having life-threatening injuries.
The other girl is said to be recovering.
The route is operated by Go Ahead London. The bus driver stopped at the scene and inquiries are ongoing.
A spokesperson from Transport for London (TfL) said: "We are determined to continue working towards eliminating death and serious injury from London's transport network."
