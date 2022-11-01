Dagenham double stabbing: Man charged with murdering his mother
- Published
A man has been charged with the murder of his mother and the attempted murder of another woman after a double stabbing in east London.
Caroline Adeyelu, 64, was pronounced dead in a property in Auriel Avenue, Dagenham, on Sunday. Another woman, aged in her 30s, was taken to hospital with knife injuries.
Nicolas Aina, 28, appeared at Barkingside Magistrates' Court charged with murder and attempted murder.
He was remanded in custody.
He is next due to appear at the Old Bailey on 3 November.
Follow BBC London on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to hellobbclondon@bbc.co.uk
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.