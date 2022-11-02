Dermot O'Leary receives Freedom of the City of London
Presenter Dermot O'Leary has received the Freedom of the City of London.
Mr O'Leary said he was "genuinely honoured" to receive the freedom, which was made in recognition of his charitable work and patronage of the London Irish Centre.
The centre in Camden, north London, provides advice, support, and community services to the city's Irish community.
He attended a ceremony at Mansion House on Tuesday alongside friends and family and and the charity's representatives.
Mr O'Leary, 49, currently presents a weekend breakfast show on BBC Radio 2 and co-presents ITV's This Morning with Alison Hammond.
He is also an ambassador for both Unicef and Catholic international development charity Cafod.
Mr O'Leary said: "Anyone who knows me will know that two of my great loves are this wonderful city and my Irish heritage, so to receive the Freedom alongside my London Irish Centre friends makes it all the more special.
"Countless Irish people, like my own parents, brought so much to this great city, so I would like to sincerely thank the Lord Mayor in honouring those experiences and contributions today, and I proudly and humbly accept this on their behalf."
The award is one of the City of London's ancient traditions dating back to the 13th Century, and enabled recipients to carry out their trade.#
'Richly deserves'
As well as being nominated or applying for the honour, it is also offered by the City of London Corporation as a way of paying tribute to an outstanding contribution to London or public life, or to celebrate a highly significant achievement.
Lord Mayor of London Vincent Keaveny and Vince Dignam from the Worshipful Company of Carmen were the two people who nominated Mr O'Leary for the honour.
The lord mayor said: "Dermot is familiar to many millions of us either from watching him on TV or listening to his radio show but, more than that, he is also a dedicated and much valued charity campaigner.
"As the City's first Irish national lord mayor, I was particularly delighted to nominate Dermot for the Freedom of the City of London, which is one of our most ancient and proud traditions, and which he richly deserves."
