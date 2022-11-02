Man arrested after woman stabbed to death in Tanner's Hill
A woman in her 30s has been stabbed to death in a flat in south-east London.
Emergency services were called to the home in Tanner's Hill, Deptford, on Tuesday afternoon. She died at the scene.
A 33-year-old man, known to the victim, has been arrested on suspicion of murder. He remains in police custody and her family has been told.
Ch Supt Trevor Lawry said he wanted to reassure people in the local community this was an isolated incident.
"Our thoughts are with the family of the woman who has lost her life and we will continue to give them specialist support," he added.
An enhanced police presence will be in the area and anyone who has concerns or information has been urged to speak to officers.
