Man, 39, charged with attempted murder and rape
- Published
A man has been charged with raping and attempting to murder a woman who was found with life-threatening injuries in west London.
Ramazan Mukalazi, 39, is accused of leaving the woman, in her 60s, injured in Martindale Road, Hounslow. She was found at about 06:00 GMT on Wednesday.
Mr Mukalazi, of Benson Close, Hounslow, is set to appear at Uxbridge Magistrates' Court.
The woman remains in hospital with a life-threatening head injury.
Her next of kin have been informed and are being supported by officers, the Metropolitan Police said.
