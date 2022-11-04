Waterloo stabbing: Three men arrested on suspicion of murder
Three men have been arrested on suspicion of murdering a 32-year-old man was stabbed to death in central London.
Adrian Keise, from Lambeth, died after a confrontation near Waterloo Station in the early hours of 29 October.
A 20-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday and two other men, aged 23 and 19, were arrested on Thursday, police said.
Mr Keise was found fatally injured near a block of flats in Frazier Street.
The three arrested men remain in police custody.
