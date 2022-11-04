Just Stop Oil: Extra police in London to deal with protests
Extra police officers will be on the streets of London over the weekend to deal with renewed demonstrations by environmental campaign group Just Stop Oil.
The protesters have caused 32 days of disruption since the end of September.
The Met Police said the group's activities in that time had caused officers to work nearly 10,000 extra shifts.
More road-blocking demonstrations are expected on Saturday, the force said.
Met Commander Jon Savell asked the public to "bear with" police tackling any unlawful protests, and said there would be "up to 900" additional officers deployed in London this weekend.
"We will have hundreds of extra officers on duty this weekend in and around the areas where we believe that they will be, and we will be responding to them as and when they appear," he said.
He added that the force "will help facilitate them protesting lawfully, but where they cross the boundaries we will act quickly".
Some members of the Unison trade union are expected to stage a separate "Britain Is Broken" demonstration at Embankment in central London at noon on Saturday.
Train strikes are also scheduled for the weekend.