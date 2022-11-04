James Bascoe-Smith: Two men jailed for near-fatal attack on teen
Two men who who left a teenager with life-changing injuries in an attack in south London have been jailed for life, with a minimum term of 13 years.
James Bascoe-Smith's heart stopped for an hour after he was knocked off his bike by a Range Rover and repeatedly stabbed in Brixton last year.
James, who was 16 at the time of attack, now uses a wheelchair.
Last month, Taiquane Lewis, 18, and Leon Rashid, 20, were convicted of conspiracy to murder.
During the sentencing hearing on Friday, Judge Ian Bourne KC said: "No-one can fail to be deeply moved by the devastating effect the life-changing and tragic events have had, not just for James Bascoe-Smith but his family, friends and the wider community."
James was in court for the conclusion of the trial last month and smiled as Lewis, of Kennington, and Rashid, of Thornton Heath, were found guilty by a jury at the Old Bailey. Rashid was also convicted of having an offensive weapon.
The court heard James was the entirely innocent victim of a gang stabbing, sparked either by a provocative online drill video or as "tit-for-tat" revenge for a previous attack.
James had been out testing a bike near his home on 23 February last year when he was driven at in a stolen Range Rover and then stabbed.
During the trial, the court heard how, following the attack, he video-called his mother as he lay on the ground.
Prosecutor Edward Brown KC told the trial the pair "very nearly succeeded in killing him".
Mr Brown said: "In effect, James Bascoe-Smith had died at the scene and was only brought back to life by the immediate and significant efforts of the treating medical professionals."
During the hearing, a pre-recorded video was played in which James asked why the defendants had targeted him.
He now relies on a full-time carer to get him out of bed, brush his teeth, and feed and dress him, he told the court.
"I did not deserve this, I had no issues with anyone. I don't know why they attacked me, I just want to know why they attacked me and if they feel bad for what they have done," he said.
The court heard both Lewis and Rashid had previous convictions for carrying knives.
Two other defendants were previously cleared of involvement in the attack.
