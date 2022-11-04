Waterloo stabbing: Three men charged with Adrian Keise's murder
Three men have been charged with the murder of a 32-year-old who was stabbed in central London.
Adrian Keise, from Lambeth, was found injured near Waterloo station in the early hours of 29 October.
Paul Yusuff, 20, Matthew Yusuff, 22, and Moussa Traore, 23, will appear at Wimbledon Magistrates' Court later on Friday, police said.
Paul Yusuff has also been charged with possession of a knife in a public place.
