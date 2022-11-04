London Underground strike still on as rail strikes postponed
The Tube strike planned for next week is set to go ahead, despite the suspension of industrial action on the railways.
Transport for London (TfL) said there would be "limited or no" services on the Underground on Thursday 10 November.
The body warned that disruption might continue into the following morning.
Members of the RMT union will walk out over an ongoing dispute over jobs, pensions, and working conditions.
Network Rail workers were also due to strike on 5, 7 and 9 November but the action has been suspended while negotiations continue.
