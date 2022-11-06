Lewisham stabbing: Man dies hours after attack
A 21-year-old man has died hours after a stabbing in south-east London.
The Metropolitan Police said officers were called to Bromley Road in Downham, Lewisham, at 23:50 GMT on Friday.
The London Ambulance Service also attended and the man was taken to hospital for treatment but died on Saturday.
Det Ch Insp Kelly Allen said the force believed the victim was attacked by up to three men, who then ran and fled the scene.
"We know there were several people in the Bromley Road area who either witnessed this incident or the events leading up to and after this incident," she said.
"I would urge them, along with any road users in the area who may have captured events on dashcam to come forward and speak to police.
"A young man's family is grieving following another senseless loss of life to knife violence; please help them get justice and speak to police if you know anything that could help us."
