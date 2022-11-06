Met Police detective dismissed for sexually assaulting colleague
- Published
A detective has been dismissed from the Metropolitan Police for sexually assaulting a colleague while on duty.
Det Sgt Marvin Turner sexually touched a female probationary constable during a night shift between 28 and 29 June 2021, a misconduct panel found.
The hearing was told that Mr Turner also made sexual comments to his colleague, who was described by the panel as "vulnerable".
His actions were found to amount to gross misconduct.
The hearing was told that Mr Turner "introduced numerous themes of a sexual nature" while chatting with the junior colleague, referred to as PC X, and other officers during the night shift.
At about 01:30 Mr Turner, who was based at the East Area Command Unit, drove PC X to McDonald's in his personal car and turned off the dash cam.
The misconduct panel found he made sexual comments to PC X and sexually touched her.
PC X was vulnerable at the time as she had depression, was on antidepressants which made her drowsy, had recently broken up with a fellow officer and had issues at work, the panel found.
The panel said Mr Turner "identified from the outset that she had mental health issues and was vulnerable and nonetheless pursued his course of action".
After returning from McDonald's, Mr Turner later dismissed all present colleagues apart from PC X, before asking her "did you enjoy your sexual harassment today?", the panel noted.
'Abuse of power'
The panel concluded Mr Turner's actions were "of the most serious nature" and he was dismissed without notice.
It said there were "several incidents of offending and inappropriate behaviour including sexual assault and the abuse of power of a supervisory officer against a vulnerable junior colleague".
"His behaviour was harassing and discriminatory," the panel said.
It added that a criminal investigation had been undertaken and "concluded with no further action being taken".
Follow BBC London on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to hellobbclondon@bbc.co.uk