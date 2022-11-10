November Tube strike: Sixth 24-hour walkout of 2022 begins
- Published
A sixth 24-hour strike this year by London Underground workers has begun.
Staff from the Rail Maritime and Transport union (RMT) are striking in a row over job cuts, conditions and "detrimental" pension changes.
Transport for London (TfL) apologised and advised passengers to only travel if necessary. It warned there would be limited or no Tube service.
It follows August's industrial action, where Tube journeys were down 90%, and two walkouts in June and March.
'No choice'
London Overground and DLR services will operate but may be subject to last minute changes, while the Elizabeth line and buses are expected to be extremely busy.
RMT general secretary Mick Lynch previously said bosses had missed a "golden opportunity" to stop the strike and union members were left with "no choice".
TfL said it had "wanted to come to an agreement" but "the proposals that were made were not possible to deliver".
London Underground workers received an 8.4% pay rise in April in a four-year deal, which guarantees 15,000 Tube workers an annual pay increase of 0.2% above the Retail Price Index (RPI), a measure of inflation published by the Office for National Statistics.
Follow BBC London on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to hellobbclondon@bbc.co.uk