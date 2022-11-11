Downham stabbing death: George David, 16, sought by police
- Published
A 16-year-old boy has been named as a murder suspect after a man was stabbed in south-east London.
Officers want to speak to George David over the killing of Gabriel Petrov Stoyanov, 21, in Downham on 4 November.
The teenager, from Downham, has links to both Bromley and Orpington, the Met Police said.
He should not be approached by members of the public, said the force. Police believe he might be being "hidden or moved around by people he knows".
'Fullest extent of the law'
Det Ch Insp Kelly Allen said: "Two arrests have been made as part of our investigation but we urgently need to speak to George David. George, my message directly to you is that you must attend a police station immediately."
She said that anyone "working to frustrate" the police's inquiries "should be very much aware of the trouble you could find yourself in".
Det Ch Insp Allen added: "We will seek to arrest and prosecute you to the fullest extent of the law."
The murder investigation began after Mr Petrov Stoyanov was stabbed in Bromley Road shortly before midnight. He was taken to hospital but died the following afternoon.
A 17-year-old boy who was arrested on Thursday on suspicion of murder remains in custody, as does a 14-year-old boy who was arrested on Tuesday.