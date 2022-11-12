Downham stabbing death: Two boys, 14 and 17, charged with murder
- Published
Two teenagers have been charged with murder after a man was stabbed in south-east London.
Gabriel Petrov Stoyanov, 21, was attacked in Bromley Road, in Downham on 4 November.
Two boys aged 14 and 17 were charged with his murder on Friday, and have been remanded into custody until their next court appearance.
Police are still searching for a third suspect, 16-year-old George David, over the killing.
Mr Stoyanov died from his injuries on the afternoon of 5 November.
'Bright and passionate'
In a statement his mother said he had a "sparkling personality and infinite goodness in his heart".
"He was taken from us far too soon in the most brutal and cruel way.," she said.
"Gabriel was loved by many, he had a wonderful sense of humour, he was easy-going, compassionate, always ready to help others.
"We are devastated by his unnecessary loss, just when his life as a bright, passionate, and motivated adult was beginning."
Detectives said they are still looking to speak to 16-year-old George David who is wanted on suspicion of murder,
The teenager has links to Bromley and Orpington but members of the public have been warned not to approach him.