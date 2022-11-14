Heathrow & London City Airport: Flights cancelled due to fog
- Published
Dozens of flights have been cancelled at Heathrow and London City airports due to fog.
British Airways cancelled 15 domestic and short-haul departures because of the poor visibility.
London City Airport cancelled 30 flights earlier having cancelled 23 on Sunday.
Heathrow Airport said: "Like other airlines, we are experiencing some disruption to our London Heathrow services this morning due to fog."
A spokesperson said: "We apologise to customers and are doing everything we can to get them on their way as quickly as possible.
"We advise customers to check ba.com for the latest flight information."
Anna Bowles, head of consumer at the Civil Aviation Authority, said: "If a flight is delayed due to adverse weather conditions, airlines have a duty of care to look after their passengers, which can include providing food and drink, as well as accommodation if people are delayed overnight.
"Although compensation is not usually payable for delays caused by circumstances beyond an airline's control, we expect them to proactively provide passengers with information about their rights when flights are disrupted.
"We have guidance on cancellations and flight disruption published on our website and expect airlines to follow this."
Areas of fog may also reduce visibility in the capital to about 100m (330ft) leading to difficult driving conditions.
