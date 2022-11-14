Orthodontist advised harmful treatment to children, tribunal hears
An orthodontist whose viral jawline shaping methods advised treatment to young children "carried a risk of harm", a tribunal has heard.
Dr Mike Mew, whose "mewing" techniques have racked up nearly two billion views on TikTok, faces a misconduct hearing at the General Dental Council (GDC).
The professional conduct committee heard Dr Mew seeks to treat children with "head and neck gear".
Dr Mew denies allegations his treatment was "not clinically indicated".
Lydia Barnfather, representing the GDC, said comments made by Dr Mew, who claims to help "alter the cranial facial structure", on his YouTube channel were "pejorative" about orthodontists.
He also recommends "lower and upper arch expansion appliances" to help align teeth and shape the jawline, she told the hearing in central London.
She said: "He believes that orthodontic therapy is erroneously based on the concept of genetic aetiology, what has been inherited, where he believes that the cranial facial form should be addressed with regards to environmental geology.
"It's his belief that environmental factors have led to faces having a down swing and in diagnosing what he calls cranial facial dystrophy."
It was heard that between September 2013 and May 2019 advice and treatment was provided to two children, referred to as Patient A and Patient B.
From the age of six, Patient A was advised to use upper and lower arch expansion appliances and wear neck gear to "gain a substantial increase in nasal capacity", "improve the midface", "change the swallowing pattern" and "guide facial growth".
Dr Mew believed this would allow more space for the teeth and tongue so "all the 32 teeth align naturally without the need for fixed braces", the tribunal heard.
He also suggested Patient A underwent a lingual tongue-tie release, which he said would allow her to rest with her tongue on the roof of her mouth and strengthen the jaw.
A photograph showed Patient A's upper and lower teeth slanted forward, that she had recession of the lower front teeth and an unaligned upper tooth following the treatment, as well as an ulcer.
The tribunal heard a consultant was "so concerned" by what he saw in the girl's mouth and the "harm the appliances were doing" that he referred Dr Mew to a council.
Stephen Vullo, representing Dr Mew, who denies the allegations, said Patient A's mother was "entirely supportive" of the treatment, and that she was "very happy" with the outcome.
Dr Mew's techniques have sparked an online trend of sharing results on social media platforms like Reddit.
He is now facing misconduct charges for treating people with his "orthotropic" treatments, which he says could render many current orthodontic treatments unnecessary.
Orthotropics refers to a technique of changing the shape of the face by correcting the resting posture of the tongue and mouth.
The tribunal has been adjourned until Monday next week.
