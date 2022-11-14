Teenagers charged with murder after Ilford shooting
- Published
Two teenagers have been charged with murder after two men died of stab and gunshot wounds in east London.
Saydi Abu Sheikh, 23, and Zakariya Jeilani Mohamed, 32, died in Ilford last month, while a third man was hurt.
Ayaani Ali Adan, 19, of Barking, and Ayman Abasheikh, 18, of Romford, were also charged with attempted murder, and weapons and drugs offences.
They appeared at Bexley Magistrates' Court earlier and are set to appear at the Old Bailey on Wednesday.
The men who were fatally injured, both rappers, were both from Ilford and died after the incident inside a house, in Henley Road, at 00:16 BST on 25 October.
An inquest has already heard Mr Mohamed died from hypovolemic shock after he suffered stab and gunshot wounds to the torso.
Mr Sheikh died from stab wounds to the torso, the inquest heard.
Follow BBC London on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to hellobbclondon@bbc.co.uk