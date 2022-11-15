Man was shot eight times in Brixton amid gang violence - inquest
- Published
A man fatally wounded amid gang violence in south London was shot eight times, an inquest has been told.
Lemar Urquhart, 27, son of boxer Dillian Whyte's promoter Dean Whyte, was hit by gun shots in Brixton.
During the incident, the white MG he was driving hit and killed Brazilian Deliveroo moped driver Guilherme Messias Da Silva, 23, who was in the area making a last delivery of the day.
Det Insp Jason Fitzpatrick told the inquest the gunman remained on the run.
Appearing at the inquest opening, at Inner South London Coroner's Court, he said: "The occupants of a grey Alfa Romeo, both the driver and the suspect who shot Mr Urquhart, have yet to be identified.
"Investigations are ongoing into identifying those responsible. Identifying the suspects involved is proving difficult at the moment," he told coroner Dr Julian Morris.
The white MG hit Mr Da Silva's moped head-on during the incident on 30 October, the inquest heard, before Mr Urquhart and a passenger ran off.
They were chased by a passenger from the back of the Alfa Romeo, with Mr Urquhart killed when they opened fire in Railton Road, the hearing was told.
Det Insp Fitzpatrick said he had spoken to Mr Da Silva's mother in Brazil via an interpreter, with the family "very keen to have the body repatriated as soon as possible".
Previously, Mr Da Silva's mother has told the BBC she was devastated when she learnt of her son's death.
Ms de Sousa said: "I have no words to express how much I'm suffering. He was a great son, very respectful, a hard worker and a happy boy, always with a smile on his face.
"Our city Petrolina de Goiás is grieving his death and everyone is asking for help so we can have his body back.
"I need the body of my child back. I need to give him a hug for the last time.
"My heart is bleeding. Everything hurts."
The coroner told the hearing he would release both bodies on 28 November so the body of Mr Da Silva could be repatriated to Brazil.
The inquest was adjourned while the police investigation continues.
