Met Police officer sacked for stealing £80 from handed-in wallet
A Met officer who stole £80 from a lost wallet handed in to police has been sacked from the force.
Former PC Mohammad Ghalayini was convicted of theft and perverting the course of justice in September, after a member of police staff reported the missing cash.
He was jailed for 22 months in October.
A misconduct hearing found his actions breached honesty and integrity standards and he was dismissed without notice.
He is also barred from being employed by police, local policing bodies (PCCs), the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) or His Majesty's Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire and Rescue Services.
