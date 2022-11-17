Wandsworth: Men sought over knifepoint robbery attempt
A woman holding her child has been threatened at knifepoint in her kitchen by an intruder.
Police said they were looking for two suspects after the raid in Wandsworth, south-west London.
The victim, 22, answered her door when the men knocked on it at 13:24 GMT on Tuesday. They then forced entry.
Video footage shows the man with the knife in a white hood and a blue jacket with a Tesco logo on it. He demanded cash before he and his accomplice fled.
Nothing is believed to have been taken and there are no reports of injuries.
Det Sgt Cerith Jones from the Met Police said: "The community will be appalled by this awful incident and I know many people will want to reach out and help us identify them.
"I urge local people to please check your doorbell and dashcam footage for any material that could assist us. If you were in the vicinity and saw two men acting suspiciously, or running away, we want to hear from you.
"The young woman was terrified and it is imperative that we catch the men responsible."
The Met said officers would be conducting extra patrols in the area over the coming days.
Anyone with information is asked to call 101.
