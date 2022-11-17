Teen convicted of killing man with victim's own knife
A teenager has been convicted of murdering a 28-year-old man in north London by stabbing him with the victim's own knife.
Muhamoud Mohamed Mahdi was chased and stabbed three times in the back after a confrontation in Burnt Oak on 18 February, the Old Bailey heard.
Christian Kuta-Dankwa, 19, of Rayners Lane, had denied murder but was found guilty by a jury on Thursday.
He was remanded into custody to be sentenced on 2 December.
During his trial, the court heard how Kuta-Dankwa and another youth, aged 17, became involved in a confrontation with the victim. Mr Mahdi then fetched a large knife he had hidden in a nearby back street and returned to confront the pair again.
There was a brief altercation in which Mr Mahdi was disarmed, after which he began to run away, jurors were told.
Kuta-Dankwa picked up the knife and both youths gave chase, jurors had heard.
The prosecution alleged the victim was put into a headlock and stabbed in the back three times.
Mr Mahdi collapsed and was pronounced dead at the scene.
The defendants had denied murder, claiming they acted in lawful self-defence.
However, a jury found Kuta-Dankwa guilty of murder after 16 hours of deliberations.
The 17-year-old boy was cleared of murder and an alternative offence of manslaughter.
After the verdicts were delivered, sobs could be heard from the public gallery and Kuta-Dankwa was embraced by his co-accused in the dock.