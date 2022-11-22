Woman strangled and dumped in bin, court hears
Two men are accused of strangling a 71-year-old woman and dumping her body in a bin in a plan to take control of her finances, the Old Bailey has heard.
Louise Kam, of Potters Bar, Hertfordshire, disappeared in July 2021 and was last seen at The Spires shopping centre in north London.
Prosecutor Oliver Glasgow KC told the court that friends thought texts supposedly from Ms Kam did not seem like she had written them.
Kusai Al-Jundi, 24, of Harrow in north-west London, and Mohammed El-Abboud, 28, of Barnet in north London, deny murdering Ms Kam.