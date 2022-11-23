Brixton shooting: £20K reward after delivery driver among two killed
A reward of £20,000 is being offered for any leads following a car chase and shooting in south London that left two men dead, one a Deliveroo moped rider on his last delivery job of the day.
An inquest has already heard that Lemar Urquhart, 27, was shot eight times amid the gang violence in Railton Road, Brixton, on 30 October.
During the incident, a white MG he was driving hit and killed Deliveroo driver Guilherme Messias Da Silva, 23.
Crimestoppers has offered the reward.
A 25-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of manslaughter and bailed until mid-December.
'Here to listen'
Crimestoppers' London regional manager Alexa Loukas said: "It's truly shocking to think that such violence could take place on the street in the early evening, taking away the lives of two young men.
"As a standalone charity that's independent from the police, we are here to listen to what you have to say without ever asking for your personal details.
"We're simply not interested in who you are. But if you know something about this awful shooting - and are unable to speak to the police for whatever reason - Crimestoppers can help."
Last week, an inquest heard a white MG Mr Urquhart was driving had hit Brazilian Mr Da Silva's moped head-on during the incident, before Mr Urquhart and a passenger ran off.
They were chased by a passenger from the back of a grey Alfa Romeo, with Mr Urquhart killed when they opened fire in Railton Road, the hearing was told.
Mr Urquhart, son of boxer Dillian Whyte's promoter Dean Whyte, was shot eight times before the gunman fled the scene by car, the inquest was told.
Det Insp Jason Fitzpatrick told the inquest the gunman remained on the run.
Appearing at Inner South London Coroner's Court, he said: "The occupants of a grey Alfa Romeo, both the driver and the suspect who shot Mr Urquhart, have yet to be identified.
"Investigations are ongoing into identifying those responsible. Identifying the suspects involved is proving difficult at the moment," he told coroner Dr Julian Morris.
Det Insp Fitzpatrick said he had spoken to Mr Da Silva's mother in Brazil via an interpreter, with the family "very keen to have the body repatriated as soon as possible". The inquest was adjourned while police investigations continue.
Previously, Mr Da Silva's mother has told the BBC she was devastated when she learnt of her son's death.
