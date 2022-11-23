Hammersmith and Fulham dog walkers without poo bags could be fined
- Published
A London council has proposed to fine dog walkers who cannot produce a dog poo bag on demand.
Under the plans Hammersmith and Fulham residents could face a £100 penalty and even be taken to court if they fail to pay within a certain time frame.
The council said it follows "concerns from residents about the behaviour of some dogs and irresponsible dog owners".
A consultation about the plans will run until January next year.
The proposed public space protection order (PSPO) would include other measures such as excluding dogs from certain areas like playgrounds and introducing lead-only areas.
It would also give council officers the right to request that dogs be put on leads when necessary, limit the amount of dogs being walked at any one time, and hand out fines for dog fouling.
The PSPO would give an offender 14 days to pay the fixed penalty, which would be cut to £60 if paid within seven days. Failing this, they could face prosecution.
Assistance dogs and anyone with a disability preventing them from carrying out daily tasks would be exempt from the order.
Announcing the consultation, the council said it was "reviewing our rules around dog control" and "we are asking for your feedback to see whether you think these restrictions are needed".
Follow BBC London on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to hellobbclondon@bbc.co.uk