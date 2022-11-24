Busiest and quietest railway stations in Britain revealed
London Waterloo is once again the busiest railway station in Britain, after being knocked from the top spot last year by Stratford (London).
Waterloo's passenger numbers though, at 41.4 million, are still less than half of its pre-lockdown figures.
Eight of the top 10 are London stations, with Birmingham New Street and Manchester Piccadilly coming in at eighth and 10th respectively.
Elton and Orston in Nottinghamshire was the least used.
East Midlands Railway schedules "up to two" services a day from the unmanned station, which recorded just 40 passenger entrances.
The Office of Rail and Road (ORR) estimates station usage for each of the 2,570 stations in Britain.
London Waterloo
Waterloo, which opened in 1848, was the busiest British station for 14 years until Stratford (London) took its place for 2020-2021.
Waterloo was the last London terminus to provide steam-powered services - the final steam train went to Bournemouth in 1967.
It also provided the terminus of the London Necropolis Company, accommodating mourners and holding funeral services before coffins were transported for burial at Brookwood Cemetery in Surrey.
The final journey of British prime minister Sir Winston Churchill started at Waterloo station. His coffin was loaded a Battle-of-Britain-Class locomotive named Winston Churchill before travelling to Blenheim Palace for burial.
The top 10:
- London Waterloo: 41,426,042
- London Victoria: 36,776,338
- London Bridge: 33,309,348
- London Liverpool Street: 32,165,310
- Stratford (London): 28,182,238
- London Paddington: 23,870,510
- London Euston: 23,097,606
- Birmingham New Street: 22,682,526
- London Kings Cross: 20,476,492
- Manchester Piccadilly: 19,581,442
Between 1 April 2021 and 31 March 2022 there were 24 stations in Great Britain with more than 10 million entries and exits, compared to just five stations over the previous 12 months. There were 43 such stations in the 2019-20 tally.
In Scotland, Glasgow Central remained the most-used station with 15.3 million entries and exits, while Edinburgh was second with 13.6 million.
In Wales, Cardiff Central remained the busiest station in the latest year with 7.5 million. Newport was second.
Under 100
There were six open stations with less than 100 entries and exits in the latest year:
- Elton and Orston, Nottinghamshire: 40
- Teesside Airport, Darlington: 42
- Stanlow and Thornton, Cheshire: 44
- Denton, Greater Manchester: 50
- Kirton Lindsey, North Lincolnshire: 68
- Sugar Loaf, Powys: 76
Feras Alshaker from the ORR said it was "heartening" to see passengers returning to travelling by rail following a difficult period for the industry during the pandemic.
Estimates of station usage are derived from the rail industry's ticketing and revenue system, together with some local ticketing data.
