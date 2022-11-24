Camilla gives late Queen Elizabeth II's Paddington Bears to children
Camilla, the Queen Consort, has said it was "a pleasure" to rehome Paddington Bears with children at an east London nursery, after hundreds were left in tribute to the late Queen Elizabeth II.
The toys were left by the public at royal residences after the Queen's death in September.
Camilla met dozens of children cared for by the Barnardos charity at Bow Nursery.
She was joined by Paddington film stars Hugh Bonneville and Madeleine Harris.
The Royal Family has donated more than 1,000 bears to Barnardos and each toy was professionally cleaned before being delivered to the charity.
Karen Jankel, the daughter of late author Michael Bond, for whom he wrote the stories, also attended.
Camilla shared marmalade sandwiches seated beside Bonneville, Harris and Ms Jankel, with 40 children sitting cross-legged.
Three-year-old Oscar Isherwood shouted "I don't like marmalade", while others clamoured to receive a bear from the Queen Consort.
Camilla told the children to place the tiny boots on their Paddington Bears "otherwise he won't be able to go outside".
Bonneville, who plays Mr Brown in the film, read Bond's story Paddington Takes a Bath to the children, echoing the way their bears had all needed a clean before arriving at the nursery.
As she stood to depart, Camilla told the children and their carers: "It has been a pleasure to find a home for these bears - please look after them carefully."
Camilla had travelled to the nursery in a car filled with some of the Paddingtons, on a journey from Clarence House in Westminster, along the Mall and past London landmarks including Trafalgar Square and Tower Bridge.
