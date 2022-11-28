Christmas tree arrives in Trafalgar Square
In accordance with annual tradition, a Norwegian Christmas tree has arrived in Trafalgar Square.
This year's spruce tree, which is given by Norway to Britain annually, stands at 68ft (21m) tall.
It will be decorated with lights later, but they will not be turned on until a ceremony on Thursday evening.
This year marks the 75th anniversary of a spruce tree sent from Norway being erected in the famous central London square.
Since 1947, a Christmas tree has been sent by Norway every year to thank Britain for its support during World War II.
King Haakon VII sent the first tree as a token of his gratitude after he was forced to flee Norway and seek sanctuary in Britain when Nazi Germany invaded his homeland.
The Norwegian tree is on its way up! 🌲 #TrafalgarSquare @BBCLondonNews @BBCRadioLondon pic.twitter.com/NKxWMi6kXU— Barry Caffrey (@BarryCaffrey) November 28, 2022
The tree has not always inspired excitement among Londoners, however.
The spruce that arrived in 2019 received criticism for looking "anaemic" and "droopy".
The appearance of the tree was defended by the British ambassador to Norway, the appropriately named Richard Wood, who pointed out: "This is what 90-year-old, 25m trees in the wild look like.
"It is important to consider the symbolism of the tree rather than simply how many branches it has."
The latest tree will be on display in Trafalgar Square until 6 January, when it will be taken down and shredded for compost.