Just Stop Oil protesters slow traffic on the Strand in London
- Published
A protest by a small group of Just Stop Oil activists has slowed traffic on a central London road, causing tailbacks.
About 12 climate change activists walked along the Strand carrying banners, slowing cars and buses.
Another demonstration was held in Shepherd's Bush Green, west London, at the start of what is expected to be two weeks of action.
The Met Police arrested 755 Just Stop Oil activists during a number of protests in October and November.
Some onlookers waiting for buses in the Strand reacted angrily to the latest demonstration, calling on the activists to "get a job".
One woman said she would miss her train home as the bus she needed to catch to get to the station had been held up in long traffic queues, while another said the delay meant she would be half an hour late for work.
However, others expressed some support for the group's aims with one woman saying: "We all know about it [climate change]. We're doing our bit and the government needs to do theirs."
Small moving protest by @JustStop_Oil near Trafalgar Square, now heading along the Strand pic.twitter.com/bGtFiXGhwF— Harry Low (@HarryLow49) November 28, 2022
The action marks a change of tactic by the group. Recently, activists caused major delays on the M25 by blocking different parts of the motorway over a number of days.
The Met said it believed Just Stop Oil was planning disruptive activity across the capital until 14 December.
Assistant Commissioner Matt Twist told BBC Radio London demonstrators were "looking to target major roads and roundabouts in and around the centre of London, and their intent is to cause maximum disruption to the travelling public".
"Protest is an absolute right in this country. But that doesn't give you a right to commit crime," he added.
Just Stop Oil is calling on the government to end all new oil and gas projects to tackle climate change.
