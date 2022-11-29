Hackney residents help out neighbours with energy bills
A Hackney community will be able to donate their energy rebates to neighbours struggling with energy bills in a new heat exchange scheme.
Local councillor Penny Wrout set up the scheme in Victoria and Wick after seeing its success in De Beauvoir, where residents raised over £3,500.
The scheme is organised through the Fuel Bank Foundation.
Hackney residents are entitled to £12.3m in unclaimed pensions credit a year - the highest in London.
Every household is getting £400 in energy support payments, made in six instalments, under the Energy Bills Support Scheme.
Residents over the age of 66 are also eligible for a winter fuel allowance of up to £600.
Ms Wrout said some residents wanted to use the money they receive to help others in the neighbourhood.
She noted that some people on fixed tariffs could see their energy bills dropping, while others in Hackney are worried about the rise in energy costs.
"There are people who are better placed to help others," she explained.
"Some in our neighbourhood are on fixed tariffs from their gas and electricity suppliers so may not immediately face the energy price hikes, while others are high earners.
"I'm hoping they'll see the heat exchange as an effective way to support their wider community."
The Well Street Common Neighbourhood Area will be distributing any money raised to people of all ages.