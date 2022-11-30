Reece Newcombe: Man charged over fatal Richmond Bridge stabbing
A man has been charged with murdering another man who died following a fight on a bridge in south-west London.
Reece Newcombe, 31, was stabbed with a piece of glass on Richmond Bridge at about 04:00 GMT on Saturday.
Detectives have charged Ross Hamilton, 32, of Wood Lane, Isleworth, with murder and common assault.
Mr Hamilton is due to appear at Uxbridge Magistrates' Court on Wednesday, the Metropolitan Police said.
A second man, aged 28, was arrested on Tuesday on suspicion of murder and has been bailed until early January, the force added.
Tributes have been paid to Mr Newcombe, who worked as a boxing trainer with celebrities including Arsenal legend Ian Wright.
His family said in a post on Facebook they were "truly heartbroken".
Former boxer Barry Jones said on Twitter Mr Newcombe was "such a lovely, charismatic and caring person and a talented boxer".
An online appeal for funds for his baby daughter has already raised more than £50,000.
