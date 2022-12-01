Waltham Forest Town Hall evacuated over suspected WW2 ordnance
- Published
A town hall has been evacuated after suspected World War Two ordnance was reported to police in east London.
Officers were called the headquarters of Waltham Forest Council in Forest Road at 12:50 GMT.
Waltham Forest Town Hall, Assembly Hall, Fellowship Square and the road outside have been closed while the Metropolitan Police investigates.
The council urged people to avoid the area as disruption was likely and traffic would be diverted.
About 50 people are understood to be waiting outside the building to return and collect their belongings.
Follow BBC London on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to hellobbclondon@bbc.co.uk
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.