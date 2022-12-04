Museum of London closes Barbican venue ahead of move
The Museum of London is closing on Sunday evening but it will open its doors once more, in a different location and with a different name.
After 45 years at London Wall, the museum will be relocating to nearby West Smithfield as The London Museum.
It will be hosting a 24-hour event for the first time in its history to bid farewell to its Barbican venue.
The museum plans to reopen in 2026. Its Docklands museum will be still be open during the move.
As part of the farewell celebrations, there will be a score of free events over the weekend, including a DJ workshop, a late-night cinema and a table football competition.
While visitors will not be able to sleep over at the museum, it will be open through the night for the first time so they can take one last look at the exhibits.
It will then close at 17:00 GMT on Sunday after a farewell ceremony.
After its doors close, it will begin the process of moving into the market buildings in West Smithfield, most of which date back to the Victorian era.
The London Wall building will be demolished and replaced with an office block.
A City of London report praised the plans, saying: "Overall, the scheme is an exceptional and word-class example of the sensitive restoration and reuse of historic buildings whilst maximising economic and socially inclusive public access."
But the Smithfield Market Traders Association has raised concerns about the impact the move could have on business.
It will result in 32 trading units being lost in the Poultry Market, 17 of which are currently being used.
Traders worry that they could be left without their stalls while waiting for the historic meat market to complete a move to Dagenham Dock alongside Billingsgate Market.
The museum's director Sharon Ament said: "The Museum of London's plans offer an exciting opportunity to bring historic buildings in Smithfield sensitively back to life and ensure they are opened up to new audiences.
"The new museum will be an exceptional attraction that is open and accessible to all, especially due to its proximity to the Elizabeth line.
"As well as being an exceptional attraction in its own right, the new museum will bring substantial economic, environmental, cultural and social benefits to the area."
The museum hopes that its relocation will help it to become one of London's top five most-visited museums when it opens again.