Streatham: Woman jailed for killing friend in 80mph crash
A woman has been jailed for eight years for killing a friend when she crashed in an 80mph police chase.
India Thompson, 20, was driving with no licence or insurance and on cloned number-plates when she hit a lamppost in Streatham in March last year.
Five passengers were in the Vauxhall Astra when Thompson crashed. The scene was described as like a bomb-site.
Shaunta Rhoden, 19, was pulled from the burning wreckage but never recovered consciousness. She died two days later.
Ms Rhoden's sister Sacha tearfully described to the Old Bailey how her younger sibling was the "glue" of the family and carer to their father.
In a statement, her father Norman Rhoden said: "One of my most precious gifts was taken away from me. At 19 years old her life had just begun."
Shaunta screamed 'stop'
Just over a minute before the crash, on 28 March 2021, Thompson's vehicle had come to the attention of a police patrol on Streatham Common North.
The police car reached speeds of up to 83mph in an attempt to keep up with Thompson, who accelerated away, went over a speed bump and then landed upside down.
Another passenger, Kumarah Cyrus, 18, was badly hurt but survived.
The court heard that Ms Cyrus said in a statement: "Shaunta was screaming and shouting 'stop'," but that Thompson had replied: "I will get you out of this."
The defendant, from Enfield in north London, admitted causing death and serious injury by dangerous driving.
She was banned from driving for 12 years and four months.
