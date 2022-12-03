King Charles donates fridges and freezers to food banks
- Published
Funds donated by the King will help hundreds of food banks across the UK store more food by providing them with fridges and freezers.
The white goods will be distributed to local charities and food banks identified by London-based charity, The Felix Project.
Up to 800 fridges and freezers will be delivered between now and spring.
Felix Project boss Charlotte Hill said freezers will enable them to store more food which can be drawn out later on.
"At Christmas we see a huge increase in surplus donations, yet unfortunately in previous years we have had to turn down tens of thousands of kilos of food," she said.
"The new fridges and freezers will enable us to store more food, which can be drawn on later down the line at times when donations dip, as well as reducing food waste."
The £1m fund includes a "substantial personal donation" from the King, a grant from The Prince of Wales's Charitable Fund and donations from a range of funders, the charity said.
Food banks and charities are experiencing unprecedented demand but also fewer donations, as the cost-of-living crisis deepens, it added.
'Beyond excited'
Sarian Karim, the founder of Keep the Drums and Lose the Knife, a partner charity that provides community food and is based in Southwark in south London, will be getting a freezer in the next few months.
"Every day we hear heart-breaking stories from our recipients about how they cannot afford to eat and are skipping meals," she said.
"They rely on the food we give, but we want to help more and to do that we need more food.
"We are beyond excited to be receiving this freezer. It will be incredible and mean we can store more and do more for those in need."
Baroness Louise Casey, a trustee of The Prince of Wales's Charitable Fund, said: "This action will mean many more food banks and charities across the UK will be able to store more fresh food and reduce the tragedy of food waste in the winter months ahead.
"This is the right thing to do for those in need, the sustainable environment, and especially at this time of year when so many citizens want to offer their help."